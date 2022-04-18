'I am grateful to Maa (Salma) and Salman Khan for giving me this one chance to prove my singing abilities,' shares Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali

Salman Ali is all set to appear as a captain in Superstar Singer 2 Singing Ka Kal. The music reality show will premiere on April 23 on Sony TV. The Free Press Journal caught up with the singer for an exclusive chat.

Salman is very excited to be a part of the show and the way his career is shaping up. "When I started my journey from my home, I had already decided to work hard, and I am still doing so. Having given the duties of shouldering the team as a captain is indeed a privilege. I will try my best to impart the correct knowledge to my team. Also, I am getting good work with the blessings of my parents and the almighty," he shares.

Salman owes his big break in Bollywood to superstar Salman Khan and his mother, Salma Khan. He made his singing debut with Awara from Dabangg 3. "I am grateful to Maa (Salma) and Salman Khan for giving me this one chance to prove my singing abilities. For me, she is my mother. My parents also know that I am a die-hard fan of Salman since my childhood days. My name has been kept on his name only. I never imagined that I would meet him one day," he gushes.

The singer doesn't belong to a film family but is all praise for the way the film industry has welcomed him. "I have no one belonging to this musical domain of Bollywood. Whoever heard my songs, I received loads of love from them. I just sing from within my heart, and the rest leave it to the almighty Allah. I have received love from the industry," he explains.

When asked about his upcoming projects, Salman reveals, "I started with Dabangg 3, and after that, I sang in Satellite Shankar. Just now, I have dubbed a song with Himesh (Reshammiya) sir. I cannot reveal if it's for a music video or a film. You need to wait just for a week's time. It's going to release next week."

Opening up about the mystery song he has crooned for Himesh, Salman says, "It's a very good song. It is a heart-wrenching emotional number. This song is very nice and will surprise the audience and my fans."

On a parting note, he talks about the music school he will open soon. "Yes, I am planning to open a music school in my town Mewat as there are a lot of talented individuals with extraordinary musical capabilities. I want them to enhance their singing and musical talent before venturing into this musical world. I did not know anything when I ventured into the reality show. My special reason to promote the musically inclined individuals from Mewat is simple... I find individuals with good vocals from every household. I wish to enrich their talent so that they can bring Mewat on the global map, bag many accolades and make our country India proud," he concludes.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 05:53 AM IST