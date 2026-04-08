'I Am Feeling Very Emotional': Dhurandhar Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Shares Heartfelt Post For Aditya Dhar After Filmmaker Praised Him

Mukesh Chhabra's Heartfelt Post For Aditya Dhar | X

Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar has been sharing posts on social media for the crew of his film. On Wednesday, he posted a long note for casting director Mukesh Chhabra and praised him. Later, Chhabra also shared a heartfelt post for Dhar, in which he wrote that he is very proud of the filmmaker.

Chhabra tweeted, "Reading this post, I’m feeling very emotional. I honestly don’t know what to say. Thank you so much…I love you. The love and respect you give to every HOD and every individual on set is something very rare something most people don’t give in Bollywood. I’m truly happy and very proud of you. Love you, brother (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Reading this post, I’m feeling very emotional. I honestly don’t know what to say. Thank you so much…I love you.

The love and respect you give to every HOD and every individual on set is something very rare something most people don’t give in Bollywood. I’m truly happy and very… https://t.co/1DRbZ2H12T — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) April 8, 2026

Chhabra's casting in the Dhurandhar franchise has become the talk of the town since Part 1 was released in December 2025. People on social media are praising the casting director for getting the perfect actors for the movie. The casting of Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Akshaye Khanna has clearly been the highlight of the Dhurandhar franchise.

Mukesh Chhabra On Casting Actors In Dhurandhar

Last year, after Dhurandhar was released, in an interview with The Free Press Journal, while talking about casting in the film, Chhabra had said, "I think it took about one and a half years. We had some references. I have a great team, and we all worked day and night for this film because the story was so good. When Aditya narrated the story, I got very excited to work on it. We went to Bangkok for local casting. We went to Delhi, Kashmir, and did casting from Mumbai as well. We went to so many places in India to cast actors."

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs. 1,033.37 crore net at the box office in India. It is a blockbuster!