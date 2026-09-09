Hyderabad’s Odia Community Presents Shri Jagannath Memento To Guinness World Record Holder And Tollywood Legendary Actor Brahmanandam

Hyderabad’s Odia Community Presents Shri Jagannath Memento To Brahmanandan | Instagram

Hyderabad’s Odia community recently honoured Guinness Padma Shree Awardee Tollywood legendary actor Brahmanandam by presenting him with a memento dedicated to Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath. The gesture celebrated his achievement while also highlighting the community’s cultural connect with Odisha and its rich traditions. Brahmanandam also holds the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits for a living actor, having appeared in over 1,000 films.

Actor Brahmanandam receives Shri Jagannath memento

Tollywood legendary actor Kanneganti Brahmanandam, simply known as Brahmanandam, is recognised as one of India's finest and highest-paid comic actors and has been recently honoured with Shri Jagannath memento by the Odia community.

The felicitation brought together members of the Odia community in Hyderabad, who extended their greetings and appreciation to Brahmanandam. The Shri Jagannath memento served as a symbol of Odisha’s spiritual and cultural heritage and reflected the community’s pride in its traditions.

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About Brahmanandam

Brahmanandam, known for his comedy style and acting, has earned recognition for his accomplishments and continues to attract attention for his contribution. His felicitation by the Odia community added a cultural dimension to the recognition, with the organisers presenting the memento as a mark of respect and goodwill.

Lord Jagannath holds a special place in Odisha’s cultural identity. The Jagannath tradition, centred around the famous Jagannath Temple in Puri, is deeply associated with devotion, community participation and Odisha’s heritage. For Odias living away from the state, celebrations and cultural gatherings provide an opportunity to stay connected with their roots.

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Odia community celebrates upcoming film

The Odia community also shared their excitement about Brahmanandam’s upcoming film “Mahindragiri Varahi”, and expressed hopes that the movie would be a special one for audiences. Apart from Brahmanandam, the film also stars Sumanth and is directed by Santhossh Jagarlapudi. The mystery thriller film is set to be released in theatres on September 11, 2026.