President Droupadi Murmu Meets Odisha Folk Artist, Highlights Education And Cultural Heritage

President Droupadi Murmu Meets Odisha Folk Artist | X/ President Of India

President Droupadi Murmu met an Odisha folk artist at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. She highlighted the importance of education and the need to preserve India’s rich cultural heritage. President Murmu met more than 90 folk artists who visited New Delhi from Ganjam district. The interaction was done to recognise the district’s rich folk, tribal art and cultural traditions. It brought together two significant aspects of Odisha’s identity, its traditional art forms and the importance of learning and empowerment.

President Murmu interacts with Odisha folk artists

On Tuesday, August 31, more than 90 folk artists from Odisha’s Ganjam district visited Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi and interacted with President Droupadi Murmu in a special recognition of the district's folk and cultural traditions. Under the leadership of Ganjam District Collector V Keerthi Vasan, the group included performers from five notable cultural groups in the district. The artists received a friendly reception upon arriving at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Murmu’s recent visit led invitation

The visit followed the President’s recent tour to Ganjam, where tribal and folk dance troupes from the district performed traditional dance and music at Taptapani during a cultural programme organised by the district administration. President Murmu invited the artists to visit Rashtrapati Bhavan after getting impressed by the performances.

Highlights education importance

President Murmu, who hails from Odisha, has frequently spoken about the importance of education, especially in empowering people from rural and tribal communities. She said that they should embrace modern development while remaining rooted in their rich cultural heritage and traditions.

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During the meeting, President Murmu emphasised the role of education in shaping individuals and creating opportunities, particularly for children and young people. She also highlighted how education can help communities preserve their cultural traditions while adapting to a changing world. She advised the young artists to pursue their studies, practise and promote the invaluable art and cultural tradition inherited from previous generations.