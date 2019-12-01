Hyderabad Rape Case: Farhan Akhtar lashes out at judicial system of India

The horrendous crime which took place in Hyderabad has left the country in utter shock. While the citizens are demanding capital punishments and death penalties for the culprits, actor Farhan Akhtar has slammed the judiciary of India for not taking fast actions during such cases.

The rape and murder case which shook the country was condemned by many B-Town celebrities including Rishi Kapoor, who is quite active and vocal on social media. He demanded for a 'Capital Punishment' against the criminals and tweeted "I support Capital punishment for rapists! This has to stop!"