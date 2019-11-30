Hyderabad Rape Case: Salman Khan calls rapist as ‘worst kind of shaitans’

After Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Yami Gautam now Salman Khan expressed his anger at the horrific gangrape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.
Salman lashed out at the victims and called them ‘worst kind of shaitans’. The Dabangg actor called for a united fight against the ‘demons’, while hoping that campaigns like ‘Beti Padhao Beti Bachao’ are not just campaigns.
Salman Khan took to the twitter and wrote, “... These r the worst kind of shaitans disguised in the human form!” He added that ‘the pain, torture n death of innocent women’ ‘should now get us together n put an end to such shaitans who live among us, before any other innocent woman. n their family go through this extreme agony n loss as this has to be stopped. Let betii bachao not be just a campaign. This is the time to let these demons know that v all stand together.”
Earlier, many celebrities from bollywood and South film industry had conveyed their thoughts on the incident and expressed their anger on social media through post.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)