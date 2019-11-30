Hyderabad Rape Case: Salman Khan calls rapist as ‘worst kind of shaitans’

After Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Yami Gautam now Salman Khan expressed his anger at the horrific gangrape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.

Salman lashed out at the victims and called them ‘worst kind of shaitans’. The Dabangg actor called for a united fight against the ‘demons’, while hoping that campaigns like ‘Beti Padhao Beti Bachao’ are not just campaigns.

Salman Khan took to the twitter and wrote, “... These r the worst kind of shaitans disguised in the human form!” He added that ‘the pain, torture n death of innocent women’ ‘should now get us together n put an end to such shaitans who live among us, before any other innocent woman. n their family go through this extreme agony n loss as this has to be stopped. Let betii bachao not be just a campaign. This is the time to let these demons know that v all stand together.”