Hustle Season 5 Release Date: Badshah Says 'Let's Keep It Real' As He Returns As Judge- Watch Promo

Hustle Season 5 Release Date |

MTV Hustle is returning with a brand-new season, and MTV has finally dropped the first promo of Hustle 5. Along with unveiling the release date, the channel wrote, "Back with a bang on Hustle5, the OG Hitmaker himself, the one and only Bad Boy Shah!"

Badshah is returning as one of the judges of the show. The promo begins with an audio clip saying, "Usi AI hamne Hustle 5 ke liye perfect judge create kiya hai." It then shows an AI-generated version of Badshah, but things do not go as planned. The real Badshah then makes an entry, saying, "Prompt se to nahi ho payega." He further adds, "Hustle 5 guys, let's keep it real."

Hustle 5 Release Date

Hustle 5 will premiere on Saturday, August 8, 2026. New episodes will air every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm. The show will be available to watch on MTV and stream on JioHotstar.

Hustle 5 Judges

While the makers are yet to unveil the complete judging panel, fans have already turned detectives. From Reddit threads to Instagram comments and fan pages, every teaser, clue, and update is being dissected as viewers try to predict who will join Badshah as Rap Supremo and Squad Bosses.

One Reddit discussion has already sparked hundreds of fan interactions, with users actively debating who should lead the next chapter of Hustle. Names such as Divine, King, Hanumankind, Ikka, Karan Aujla, and Talwiinder have repeatedly surfaced in these discussions. However, as of now, Badshah is the only judge officially confirmed by the makers, with more announcements expected in the coming days.

Since its debut in 2019, MTV Hustle has established itself as India's first rap reality show, giving aspiring hip-hop artists a nationwide platform to showcase their talent. The series has launched several successful rappers, including MC Square, Paradox, Uday and Lashcurry, while also bringing rap culture into the mainstream. Over the years, the show has featured celebrated names such as Badshah, Raftaar, Ikka, Raja Kumari and Nucleya on the judging panel, making it one of the country's most popular music reality franchises.