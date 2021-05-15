Huma Qureshi's initiative for Covid-19 aid raise Rs 33 lakhs in just four days

The second wave of Covid-19 has impacted normal life in the worse possible way. The country’s healthcare infrastructure is being stretched too thin. For the past few weeks, several celebrities from the Indian film industry are stepping forward to lend a helping hand. And, Huma Qureshi is one of them. After announcing the construction of a temporary hospital in Delhi, Huma on Friday revealed that her initiative, ‘Breath of Life’, in collaboration with Save the Children, has managed to raise more than Rs 33 lakhs in just four days.

“Eid Mubarak and a heart felt Thank You to each and every one of you who has contributed already, together we have raised a huge sum of Rs 33 lakhs... But we still have a long way to go .... so let more of the support pour in so we can together help as many people as possible!” she posted on Instagram.