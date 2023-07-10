Huma Qureshi Reveals She Was Paid ₹75,000 For Gangs of Wasseypur: 'I Didn't Know What Was Happening'

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who is busy with the promotions of Tarla, has said that she didn't know 'what was happening' when her debut film Gangs of Wasseypur released and became a hit in 2012.

In one of her recent interviews, Huma said said she moved to Mumbai in 2010 and by 2012, when Gangs of Wasseypur released, it changed her world but also left her feeling 'lost'.

"My world just exploded. This was a film where they paid me some Rs 75,000, that’s it…I am working with them (Viacom 18) now, they are my producers. But that was my first film and it wasn’t a fancy affair. There were no five-star hotels, cushioning of vanity vans or an army of people (following you)," she said during the interview.

The actress added, "It was like a bunch of people, who went to Varanasi for three months, shot and came back. Nobody had any clue what was happening. So when it came out, I was like, ‘Whoa! I am the lead in the film? My face is on the hoarding?! Should I have gotten paid more for it? Is this how movies get made?"

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the critically acclaimed film stars Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others.

Huma is currently seen in the film Tarla, in which she is seen playing the queen of kitchen, the much-loved food writer, chef, cookbook author and host of cooking shows Tarla Dalal.

Tarla Dalal was the first Indian to have been awarded a Padma Shri in the culinary skills category in 2007. Her "desi nuskhe" is still a topic of conversation in every Indian household, often given credit for refashioning vegetarian food in India.

Apart from Huma, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi in the lead role. It is directed by Piyush Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari.