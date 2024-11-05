 Hum Saath Saath Hai Singer Sharda Sinha On Ventilator, PM Modi Assures Support For Treatment
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHum Saath Saath Hai Singer Sharda Sinha On Ventilator, PM Modi Assures Support For Treatment

Hum Saath Saath Hai Singer Sharda Sinha On Ventilator, PM Modi Assures Support For Treatment

The celebrated artist, known for her soul-stirring folk renditions during the Chhath festival, is critically ill and currently receiving care at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the family of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha to inquire about her health and offered all necessary assistance for her ongoing treatment.

The celebrated artist, known for her soul-stirring folk renditions during the Chhath festival, is critically ill and currently receiving care at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Sharda Sinha, 72, has been battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, since 2018. Her condition worsened on Monday, leading to her being placed on a ventilator.

According to an official statement from AIIMS, the singer is "harmodynamically stable but under constant monitoring." Her son, Anshuman Sinha, has kept the fans informed about his mother's health, sharing updates through social media and media outlets.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Sanjay Verma? 1990-Batch IPS Officer Replacing Rashmi Shukla As New Maharashtra DGP
Who Is Sanjay Verma? 1990-Batch IPS Officer Replacing Rashmi Shukla As New Maharashtra DGP
'There's No Way That Kamala Harris Regime Would Allow X To Exist': Tesla Chief Elon Musk Raises Alarm On Joe Rogan Podcast
'There's No Way That Kamala Harris Regime Would Allow X To Exist': Tesla Chief Elon Musk Raises Alarm On Joe Rogan Podcast
Visuals from Salman Khan's Sikandar Set LEAKED Online; Actor Shoots With Rashmika Mandanna In Hyderabad Amid Tight Security
Visuals from Salman Khan's Sikandar Set LEAKED Online; Actor Shoots With Rashmika Mandanna In Hyderabad Amid Tight Security
UP: 'Influenced' By Astrologer, Man Shoots Wife, 3 Kids To Death In Varanasi; Father & Security Guard His Past Victims
UP: 'Influenced' By Astrologer, Man Shoots Wife, 3 Kids To Death In Varanasi; Father & Security Guard His Past Victims

In a conversation with ANI, Anshuman confirmed that Prime Minister Modi had personally assured him of all necessary support for his mother's treatment.

Read Also
India's Ace Fashion Designer Rohit Bal Passes Away At 63 Days After Grand Return To Runway Following...
article-image

The folk singer's decline in health has sparked widespread concern among her fans and well-wishers.

Known for her contributions to the traditional folk music of Bihar and her iconic Chhath geet, Sharda Sinha is considered a cultural ambassador of the region.

Over the years, her voice has become synonymous with the Chhath festival, which is widely celebrated in Bihar and other parts of North India.

Sinha's illustrious career began in the 1970s and she went on to achieve national recognition for her work in Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk music.

Her famous songs like 'Babool' from 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' earned her not just fame but also critical acclaim.

In 2018, she was honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the arts. She has also won a National Film Award, cementing her legacy as one of the leading voices in regional cinema.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Fake Account Alert': Asim Riaz Clarifies He Did NOT Comment On Abhishek Kumar's Viral Lehenga Video...

'Fake Account Alert': Asim Riaz Clarifies He Did NOT Comment On Abhishek Kumar's Viral Lehenga Video...

Visuals from Salman Khan's Sikandar Set LEAKED Online; Actor Shoots With Rashmika Mandanna In...

Visuals from Salman Khan's Sikandar Set LEAKED Online; Actor Shoots With Rashmika Mandanna In...

'Not A Good Thing': Prashanth Neel APOLOGISES To Shah Rukh Khan For Salaar's Clash With Dunki

'Not A Good Thing': Prashanth Neel APOLOGISES To Shah Rukh Khan For Salaar's Clash With Dunki

Salman Khan Threat Message: 35-Year-Old Sender Vikram, Who Demanded ₹5 Crore, Arrested From...

Salman Khan Threat Message: 35-Year-Old Sender Vikram, Who Demanded ₹5 Crore, Arrested From...

Vijay Deverakonda Sustains Shoulder Injury During VD 12's Fight Sequence Shoot

Vijay Deverakonda Sustains Shoulder Injury During VD 12's Fight Sequence Shoot