Hug day 2022: 5 Celeb hugs that you couldn't have missed

The Valentine's Week is not just special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love. After celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day and Promise Day, finally comes Hug Day on February 12.

Take a look at some adorable hugs by your favorite cine stars.

Amrutha Fadnavis and Shilpa Shetty

Every year the Mumbai Police organizes its annual festival 'Umang' wherein a plethora of stars gather under one umbrella to honour the team. In 2020, Amrutha Fadnavis and Shilpa Shetty caught the eyes when captured on camera in a friendly hug.

Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev

It was during the promotion of the sports genre film '83' that the reel and real Kapil Dev hugged in an affectionate gesture.

Jaya Bachchan and Rekha

In 2016, Jaya Bachchan and Bhanurekha Ganesan alias Rekha were clicked hugging each other at the Star Screen Awards. The two were sea

ted next to each other and greeted each other cordially and warmly.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

2014's Iftar party was special, as the two leading Khans of Bollywood - Shah Rukh and Salman - hugged each other with warmth gearing up the festive mood.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

The exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, who were for 2000 to 2005, crossed paths backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020. They were snapped greeting each other and sharing a casual and gentle hug.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 03:05 PM IST