Hrithik Roshan's Parents Lease Mumbai Flat For ₹1.89 Crore Over 3 Years: Report

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and his wife, Pramila Roshan, have leased out their apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu-Vile Parle Development (JVPD) Scheme for three years. According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the couple is expected to earn around Rs 1.89 crore in rent during the lease period.

A report in Hindustan Times stated that the apartment is located on the second floor of Hiralaya Building on NS Road in JVPD. The lease agreement was registered on August 24 with the licence period beginning on August 15.

The agreement has been signed with Asavari Rajopadhye. The monthly rent starts at Rs 5 lakh and will increase by 5 per cent every year during the three-year term.

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In the first year, the monthly rent will reportedly be Rs 5 lakh, resulting in an annual rental income of Rs 60 lakh. It will rise to Rs 5.25 lakh per month in the second year, taking the annual amount to Rs 63 lakh. In the final year, the monthly rent will increase to around Rs 5.51 lakh, bringing the annual rental to approximately Rs 66.15 lakh.

The agreement also includes a security deposit of Rs 21.75 lakh. The property documents do not mention the size of the apartment.

Roshan family’s continued real estate activity

Rakesh Roshan and his family have remained active in the real estate market over the past year. In January 2026, Rakesh Roshan sold a 1.09-hectare plot in Pune district for Rs 15 crore.

The family was also reportedly involved in several commercial property purchases in Mumbai in November 2025. Actor Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan’s HRX Digitech LLP and Pramila Roshan’s Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd jointly purchased 10 office units in Andheri West for Rs 28 crore.

In another deal during the same month, Rakesh Roshan and his wife, Pramila Rakesh Roshan, also known as Pinkie Roshan, bought five commercial office units in Andheri for Rs 19.68 crore, based on property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.

On November 24, 2025, Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Rakesh Roshan purchased two commercial units in Andheri East for Rs 6.42 crore.

Earlier, in May 2025, Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan sold three residential apartments in Andheri for Rs 6.75 crore. The properties, spread across two buildings, had a combined area of nearly 2,000 sq ft, according to the documents.