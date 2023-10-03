Hrithik Roshan & Siddharth Anand Share New Photo From Fighter Sets, Mark 10 Years Of Collaboration

In the recent past, October 2 has proven to be a successful holiday release weekend for actor Hrithik Roshan and filmmaker Siddharth Anand.

The duo forged their creative collaboration for the first time with Bang Bang, the action-entertainer released on October 2, 2014. The action packed duo returned to the silver screen next with a spy-thriller, War on October 2, 2019. The film went on to emerge as the highest grossing Hindi film for the year and established Hrithik and Siddharth as an indomitable force.

Marking 10 years of their journey, the actor-director pair shared a picture from the Italy shoot schedule of their upcoming aerial action film 'Fighter'. Sharing the picture, actor Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Here's to 10 years of our creative collaborations, yaara! Today marks 9 years since ‘Bang Bang’ released, 4 since ‘War’ released and our ‘Fighter’ is on the horizon. Started off shooting with a bang on the rooftops of Shimla, and now we're set to soar the blue skies. May we always fight on, side by side to bring our visions to life! 👊🏼"

In a social media post, Siddharth Anand wrote, "So that’s 10 years of us, working together, creating together, #9yearsof BangBang, #4yearsofWar, and now #Fighter. To many more of these man 🥂 @hrithikroshan #fighteron25thjan"

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has been shooting with actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone for two songs of Fighter at the gorgeous Phi beach, in the Italian island of Baja Sardinia. The triumvirate have been filming a dance song followed by a romantic ballad.

Fighter is a tribute to the Indian Air Force starring actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. It's touted as India's first aerial action franchise feature film. The 2024 release will feature Hrithik Roshan as an Indian Air Force pilot in his hattrick collaboration with celebrated director Siddharth Anand. Fighter is all set to release on 25th January 2024, marking the Indian Republic Day.

The film also features Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Talat Aziz in key roles. T-series will be headlining Fighter's music, composed by Vishal and Shekhar. Presented by Viacom18 Studios, Fighter marks the debut of Siddharth Anand as producer along with Mamta Anand for Marflix Pictures.

