Hrithik Roshan Pens Romantic Birthday Wish For Girlfriend Saba Azad, Shares Her Photo With Sons Hrehaan And Hridhaan

Actor Hrithik Roshan made girlfriend Saba Azad's birthday extra special with a heartfelt note on social media. He shared a series of pictures with her, along with a romantic message in which he expressed how even the longest journeys become memorable adventures when they are together.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (November 1), Hrithik gave a glimpse of their special moments, including a picture of them enjoying ice creams together. However, one photograph particularly caught attention as it showed Saba sharing a happy moment with Hrithik's sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

In the caption, he compared travelling with Saba to choosing a flight with multiple stopovers instead of a direct journey. He revealed that he would willingly take the longer route if it meant spending time with her, as even the most ordinary moments become special in her company.

Sharing Saba's pictures, the War actor wrote, "Someone asked me about you. I said I don't wanna talk about you cause it's too precious. She insisted and I said this .. 'Well, how about this? Say if there were 2 options for flights from Mumbai to a far off destination, one was a direct flight. Efficient and easy! And another one that went via 8 random cities with hours of transit time each stop with possibilities of missing connecting flights. If it was with her...' I said, 'I'd pick the 2nd option... deliberately... every single time. Cause with you Sa, every mundane, every wait, every deviation from the normal inevitability turns into a dance of adventures."

"Let's adventure on my birthday girl. Here's to a lifetime of long layovers together. I love you Happy Birthday," he added.

Hrithik and Saba reportedly started dating in late 2021 or early 2022 after connecting on social media. Their interaction began when Hrithik appreciated one of Saba's videos on X. The two subsequently exchanged direct messages and later met through a mutual friend.

The couple made their relationship public in May 2022 when they arrived hand-in-hand at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration. They marked five years of togetherness in October 2026.