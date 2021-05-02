How I Met My Wife: Chunky Panday gets candid about how he met and fell in love with his wife, Bhavna

Did the bell begin tolling immediately or did that happen later?

The moment I saw Bhavna (I don't know about her), I felt that I have seen her somewhere before… may be in the past life. (Afterthought) Oh God, I am sounding so romantic!

Take us through the initial days of your relationship...

When Bhavna gave me her number, I didn’t have a paper or pen but fortunately, I have a very good memory with numbers. A month later when I was in Delhi, I called up her house and I was told that she had flown abroad for good. I thought our love story had come to an end. Later, I came to know that she had gone abroad only for a few months to train to become an air hostess with Lufthansa. Then a common friend informed me that Bhavna is in Mumbai and is staying at the Leela Hotel. I called up the hotel and asked for her room number. Later on, with her girlfriends from Lufthansa, we behaved like crazy youngsters and hung out together a lot.

What was the ice-breaker?

We broke a lot of ice and had a lot of drinks. Another thing that worked for me was that I took her for the Michael Jackson concert and got VIP seats too!