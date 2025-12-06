How I Met My Partner: Arya Babbar Says Jasmine Balances My ‘Man-Child’ Energy

Arya Babbar and Jasmine |

“Mard toh shaadi karte rehte hain,” quipped Arya Babbar in a stand-up comedy act. Stand-up is an added talent of this Babbar boy who works in Punjabi and Hindi films, and TV too. But the quip does not apply to Arya. He is happily married to Jasmine, who he got hooked to thanks to Facebook. Arya shares his unusual love story.

Q. How and when did you meet your wife Jasmine?

A. We connected through Facebook back in 2012. While we were chatting — flirting is more like it — we floored each other.

Q. What was the icebreaker?

A. Facebook was holding a random competition. She asked me to post her picture on my page and to encourage my friends to vote for her. I did so. But the other girl that I was flirting with at that time said that she too was competing. So I deleted Jasmine's photo. But then Jasmine reconnected with me to ask why I had posted another girl’s picture. This proved to be the ice-breaker.

Q. What was your first date like?

A. She was from Australia but was visiting India to be with her family. We both took the initiative to meet. I flew down from Mumbai to Chandigarh and then drove to Ludhiana just to meet her for that one date. Who wouldn’t get flattered by that?

Q. What was your initial reaction when you saw Jasmine?

A. That she is hot and has very beautiful eyes. But she was weirdly carrying her suitcase, so I got scared because I have heard beautiful girls are slightly crazy. I didn’t know she was planning to go somewhere after our date.

Q. What qualities of hers were you attracted to?

A. Jasmine balances me in every way. I am a proper man-child and she knows how to handle me — when to let me be and when to say, ‘Arya, abhi tum chupchap ‘man’ ban jao.’ She is the only one who can deal with my humour; my humour is very bad. I hope I balance her too.

Q. Who said I love you first?

A. I don’t think either one of us said “I love you.” It just happened — phone calls, texts, social media, she flew down to Mumbai, I flew to Punjab to meet her... before we knew, we were saying “I love you” to each other. We both were very interested in each other. There was, and still is, attraction. We were fascinated by each other’s personalities and looks, and were mentally stimulated by each other.

Q. How did you propose?

A. She super dislikes me for this but I love my proposal. On New Year’s Day in 2015, we had just finished meeting our families and we were celebrating at our friend’s place. I said, ‘Jasmine, what are you doing on February 22? I am getting married to you, so aa jaana.’ She laughed it off. After 10 days, I asked her if she had decided on the clothes and venue. She asked, ‘Are you serious?’ and I said yes. Till date, she holds it against me that I haven’t proposed to her.

Q. Was there any objection to the marriage?

A. I think certain family members had a problem because they felt a bit scared about her getting married into a film family. Jasmine and I convinced them.

Q. What is your family’s equation with Jasmine?

A. She is a very down-to-earth, family-oriented person. If my parents were asked who they love more, they would take her side.

Q. Do you believe one should not sleep over a fight?

A. If you are sleepy, continue your fight the next day. Sometimes you get a perspective after sleeping and a cup of coffee.

Q. Who is more short-tempered?

A. I was very short-tempered but it all changed when we adopted a dog child, Happy — he is a Shih Tzu. If I raise my voice or behave angrily, he will just look at me... and that makes me go quiet and say, ‘I am sorry, Happy.’

Q. Who is the spendthrift?

A. I am, so Jasmine gives me pocket money and I manage.

Q. How did your relationship change after marriage?

A. A boyfriend-girlfriend relationship is always fragile, but when you are married, your souls get attached to each other.