'How Fast People Move On': Are Tara Sutaria & Aditya Roy Kapur Dating? Netizens React

Are Tara Sutaria & Aditya Roy Kapur Dating? |

New couple alert! Actress Tara Sutaria was earlier dating Veer Pahariya. However, soon after the AP Dhillon concert episode, reports of their breakup began surfacing. Now, fresh reports suggest that she is dating someone new. Who is he?

As per Filmfare's report, Tara Sutaria is dating Aashiqui 2 actor Aditya Roy Kapur. However, their alleged relationship has not been confirmed by either of them.

As the news surfaced online, a user commented on Filmfare's post, saying, "I think Aditya cannot get out of Student of the Year 2 casts." Another reacted, "Omg how fast people move on," hinting at Tara dating Veer just a few months ago. Another user refused to believe it and commented, "I think they both have signed an upcoming movie together."

The relationship rumour surfaced after both Tara and Aditya’s high-profile breakups. Aditya Roy Kapur was earlier reportedly dating Ananya Panday. They grabbed headlines after often being spotted by the paps. Meanwhile, Tara and Veer were also quite open about their relationship, often posting on social media and being spotted together.

Tara Sutaria’s dating life has often grabbed attention, with a mix of confirmed relationships and strong rumours over the years. She was in a serious relationship with Aadar Jain from around 2019 to 2023, making it her most public and long-term romance, as reported by Radio City. Soon after, she was linked to Veer Pahariya in early 2025, with India Today reporting that the two dated for a few months, though they never officially confirmed their relationship despite frequent appearances together. Before Aadar, Tara was reportedly in a relationship with Rohan Mehra for over a year, as per Radio City, and was also briefly linked to Kartik Aaryan and Arunoday Singh, although these remained unconfirmed. Most recently, Filmfare has reported that she is rumoured to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur, but there is no official confirmation yet, keeping her current relationship status speculative.