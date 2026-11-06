'How Do You Remember The Words?': Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Daughter Suhana Singing Ed Sheeran's Fast Rap From King - VIDEO

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan found himself impressed by daughter Suhana Khan's ability to memorise the lyrics of Tu Mil Jaaye from his upcoming film King. He recently reacted to one of Suhana's Instagram posts, expressing surprise at how effortlessly she remembered the song's fast-paced English lyrics penned by international singer Ed Sheeran.

Suhana recently shared a reel showing glimpses of her getting ready for filmmaker and designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. The actress was seen singing along to the newly released track Tu Mil Jaaye in the video. Her performance caught her father's attention, prompting him to leave an adorable comment.

Reacting to the video, Shah Rukh wrote, "How do you remember the words!!! It was so difficult for me because Ed sings so fast!!!"

The song was released on Monday, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday, and has brought together some of the biggest names in the music industry. While Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi have lent their voices to the track, Ed Sheeran has contributed the English rap. The music has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, with Kumaar writing the lyrics.

Following the song's release, Ed Sheeran also shared an interesting account of how the collaboration came about. In an Instagram post, the singer spoke about his growing friendship with Shah Rukh Khan and revealed how the superstar had encouraged him to create a song for his upcoming Bollywood film.

Ed recalled that during their first meeting, Shah Rukh had expressed his wish to have a song by the international musician in his next film. He also wanted the project to mark Ed's Bollywood debut.

The collaboration eventually took shape during Ed's most recent visit to India. The singer revealed that he had visited Shah Rukh's residence to request a cameo from the actor for the music video of 'Sapphire', his song featuring Arijit Singh. During the meeting, Shah Rukh introduced him to music composers Sachin-Jigar, which led to the creation of Tu Mil Jaaye.

Sharing the story behind the track, Ed wrote, “When i first met Shah Rukh, he said i must make a song to be in his next movie and also be my first Bollywood song. We’ve got to know each other over the years and i love him. Last time i was India i went to his house to get him to shoot a cameo in the Sapphire music video for me and @arijitsingh. He introduced me to @sachinjigar that day and I wrote and recorded my verse for Tu Mil Jaaye for his movie King that night,”

Ed also expressed his happiness about collaborating with Arijit Singh, describing the project as a coming together of people he deeply admires. He added, “I love that Arijit is singing on it with me too, all my favourite people on one project. King is out December 24th and Tu Mil Jaaye is out everywhere now.”

Meanwhile, King marks another major project in Shah Rukh Khan's filmography. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The much-awaited action entertainer is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026.