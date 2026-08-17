'How Did She Know': Priyanka Chopra Shares Touching Moment Of 4-Yr-Old Malti Folding Hands Before Late Grandfather Ashok Chopra's Photo

Priyanka Chopra Reacts As Malti Pays Respect To Late Grandfather's Photo | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Priyanka Chopra recently gave fans a glimpse into her family life as she shared a series of photos on Instagram after returning home to Los Angeles. The actress, who has been busy shooting for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi, shared several adorable moments featuring her husband Nick Jonas, their 4-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and other loved ones.

Priyanka Chopra Reacts As Malti Pays Respect To Late Grandfather's Photo

Among the many pictures, one particular moment caught fans’ attention and left Priyanka emotional. In the photo, Malti Marie can be seen standing in front of a large framed photograph of her late maternal grandfather, Ashok Chopra, with her hands folded in a gesture of respect.

Check it out:

Malti Marie Folds Hands Before Priyanka Chopra's Late Father's Photo

However, it was the picture of Malti in front of Ashok Chopra’s photograph that appeared to hold special significance for the actress. Captioning the moment, Priyanka simply wrote, "How did she know.”

Ashok Chopra, Priyanka’s father, passed away on June 10, 2013, at the age of 62. Malti was born years after his death, making Malti's innocent gesture especially meaningful for Priyanka.

Sharing the collection of photographs, Priyanka captioned it, “Last few weeks.. been around the world and finally home for a minute.” She added several playful captions for the different moments featured in the photo dump. "My snack series continues" showed Nick relaxing shirtless in the pool at their home, while "Idli love" captured Malti Marie enjoying the South Indian dish.

Another adorable picture was captioned, “Excuse me Mr. Captain.. these are a lot of buttons," showing Malti inside the cockpit and seemingly fascinated by the many controls and buttons in front of her. The post also featured several glimpses of Jonas, Malti and their family, offering fans a peek into their life away from the spotlight.

Work Front

Priyanka is gearing up for Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film is expected to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.

Varanasi marks Priyanka's return to Indian cinema after six years. She plays Mandakini in the film and stars alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Chopra will also be seen in Judgment Day, directed by Nicholas Stoller. The film features an ensemble cast including Will Ferrell, Zac Efron, Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro, Billy Eichner, Michael Peña, Bobby Cannavale, Fortune Feimster, and Bill Camp.