How Cinema And Entertainment Are Evolving In The Age Of OTT Platforms And Reels | AI

Cinema and entertainment have undergone a transformation over the last few years, driven by the rise of Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms, short-form video, and creator-driven storytelling, moving from a centralized, appointment-based model to a personalized, on-demand, and decentralized ecosystem. With Reels becoming the primary source of entertainment and AI rapidly becoming a part of our world, where are we headed?

Anup Soni, Actor

Honestly, it is a mix today. Earlier, content was more format driven, now with OTT you can explore characters in much more depth. At the same time, packaging has become equally important- how a story is presented really matters, especially with the influence of social media.

Anup Soni, Actor |

Having said that, somewhere real, honest storytelling still connects more deeply. It is an interesting time for actors, there are more opportunities than ever, but also a lot more noise. So finding that balance between truth and presentation becomes important.

Tanuj Virwani, Actor

So I'd like to start off by saying that I consider myself very lucky and fortunate that I was able to hop onto the OTT bandwagon in its very initial nascent stages. Back in 2016, when I auditioned for and got Inside Edge, a lot of people advised me against it, saying that this is just glorified YouTube content. I was told things like ‘You're here to be a film actor’ and ‘Why would you want to degrade yourself?’

Tanuj Virwani, Actor |

But I'm happy I took that plunge. And after that, we've had so many A-listers, directors, actors, technicians, all jumping ship, all having careers which span the entire expanse of films as well as OTTs, and it's been a beautiful journey.

I had a bit of an issue that there are too many OTT platforms and too much content, and I think it was getting a bit excessive where the mandate was more on quantity than quality. But I think the focus is things have been scaled down, and people are once again focused on delivering unique content with its own individuality and its own voice. And it's a really exciting time to be both a creator and artist, as well as the general audience.

Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment

Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment |

The essence of storytelling still lies in emotion and relatability. What has changed is how, where, and how often audiences engage with it. Consumption today is constantly evolving with the emergence of new platforms and formats, reshaping how people experience content. This shift has made the industry more competitive but also more dynamic.

Nitin Burman, Chief Revenue Officer, Balaji Telefilms

Nitin Burman, Chief Revenue Officer, Balaji Telefilms |

The entertainment industry is experiencing its main transformation because of changing viewer interests and the quick growth of OTT platforms and short videos and creator-driven platforms. Cinema maintains its cultural importance while OTT platforms support detailed extended stories which short-form content needs to help find new viewers and create viral successes. The solution requires development of attractive content that can be used on any platform and appeals to users at all interaction points. Our work as creators and producers centers on achieving large-scale production together with authentic content which we develop through data-driven methods and create strong narrative ties that reach different audience groups.

Niranjan Mondal, content creator and actor

Niranjan Mondal, content creator and actor |

Earlier you had to actually buy a ticket, sit in a dark theatre, and give 3 hours of your life to one story. Now you just unlock your phone and within 30 seconds, you’ve already judged ten different ones. OTT made storytelling more personal. Short form made it quicker. And creators made it feel real.

Today, sometimes a person with just a phone can create something that hits harder than a big film, simply because they know exactly who they’re speaking to. But this isn’t the end of cinema. It’s just evolving. Big-screen films are getting bigger, grander, more like events. OTT is where stories get the space to breathe. And short-form, That’s where the fight for attention is happening.

The audience hasn’t changed. They’ve just taken control, now they decide- skip, binge, or scroll. Because today, storytelling isn’t about how long it is, it’s about how deeply it connects.

Priya Banerjee, Actor

Priya Banerjee, Actor | Kewal Chholak

The industry has transformed dramatically with OTT platforms and creator driven storytelling, yet the core remains the same- audiences crave connection. The rise of digital creators has proven that talent can emerge from anywhere; you no longer need a traditional gatekeeper to be seen. At the same time, the sheer volume of content makes standing out more challenging than ever. Attention spans may be shrinking, but the power of a great story isn’t.