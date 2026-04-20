Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 20: Tulsi Confronts Karan After Nandini Suspects Extramarital Affair

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 20 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 20: The episode begins with Nandini revealing Karan’s alleged affair to Tulsi. She pieces together the situation, questioning why Karan has been frequently staying out and avoiding home. Overwhelmed, Nandini breaks down and asks Tulsi what steps should be taken, also fearing how her daughter would react if she finds out.

Tulsi reassures Nandini, promising that she will stand against her own son if he is at fault. She urges her to trust her and says she will get to the truth.

When Karan returns home, Tulsi questions his whereabouts. He lies, claiming he was meeting a lawyer regarding property purchase in Mumbai. Nandini, frustrated by his repeated lies, expresses that she is losing trust in him.

Tulsi later informs Mihir about Karan’s alleged affair, but he refuses to believe it. Mihir suggests she speak to Karan directly. Tulsi confronts Karan and asks him to swear on the truth about a woman he was seen with in Malabar Hill. Karan denies the allegations, claiming the woman was his friend’s wife and that he was there for an anniversary celebration. He also swears that he has no child with her.

Meanwhile, Ritik feels disheartened as the media focuses on Munni’s success while questioning his own worth. He becomes upset after overhearing comments comparing Munni’s achievements with his struggles, making him reflect on his life. When Munni returns to the Virani house, she is warmly congratulated by everyone.

Later, Munni thanks Ritik for supporting her throughout her journey. Ritik downplays his role, saying he has not achieved anything significant. However, Munni encourages him, calling him a positive person, a good husband, son, and brother. Ritik jokingly responds that at least she has admitted he is not successful, before going to bed with tears in his eyes.

Elsewhere, Nandini remains unconvinced despite Tulsi claiming Karan did not lie. She insists he is still hiding the truth, pointing out that his explanation does not match what she knows about his friends. This leads Tulsi to reconsider Karan’s reaction during the oath, realising something felt off.

At the Virani house, Aryan enjoys lunch as Shobha and Mihir discuss Aryan and Pari’s growing closeness. However, Tulsi intervenes, stating that before moving forward, it is important to first take consent from both Pari and Aryan.