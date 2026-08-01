'How Can You Eat?': Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Shubhangi Atre Recalls Facing 'Ragging' On TV Sets, Says She Eventually Gave It Back

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Shubhangi Atre Recalls Facing 'Ragging' On TV Sets |

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubhangi Atre recently opened up about facing "ragging" during the early days of her career. She revealed that she initially chose to stay silent because she came from a humble background. However, the actress said she eventually realised she needed to stand up for herself. Recalling her stint in Kasturi, Shubhangi described the show as the turning point of her life.

Speaking to Hauterrfly, Shubhangi recalled the demanding schedule during the show and revealed that she would often spend two to three days in her vanity van, moving from one makeup session and shot to another. "Main us time ke liye bhot jyada grateful hu ki thankfully wo struggle meri zindagi mein aaya," she said, adding, "Ragging mere life mein hui jiski wajah se whatever I am today because of that."

The actress said she has no regrets about that phase, as it made her stronger. When asked what kind of ragging she experienced, Shubhangi alleged that some members of the production team would behave rudely with her. "Production wale bhi thode se aise rehte hain, main naam nahi lungi kisi ka. Bhot rudely behave karte the kuch production wale," she shared. Recalling one such incident, she added, "Khana bhi kha rahe hain to aise jor jor se chillane lag jate the, 'Are aapka shot laga hua hai, how can you eat.'"

Shubhangi further claimed that such behaviour was more common towards women on sets. However, she noted that times have changed and women today are more vocal about standing up for themselves. "Kyunki main itne humble background se aayi thi, maine kabhi is tarah ki badtameezi dekhi nahi thi," she said. The actress revealed that while she remained quiet initially, she eventually started giving it back to the production team. "You don't need to abuse anyone... but you should know how to keep your respect intact," she concluded.

Shubhangi Atre made her television debut with Kasautii Zindagii Kay in 2007 before landing her breakthrough role as the lead in Ekta Kapoor's Kasturi, a show she considers the turning point of her career. She later featured in popular shows such as Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Havan, Chidiya Ghar, and Adhuri Kahaani Hamari. In 2016, she stepped into the iconic role of Angoori Manmohan Tiwari in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, replacing Shilpa Shinde, and has since become one of television's most loved comedy stars.