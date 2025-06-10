Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit Amount On Tuesday?

YouTube

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Housefull 5 did very well at the box office during its first weekend, and even passed the Monday test with a very good number. In four days, the movie collected Rs. 100.50 crore. However, Housefull 5 now needs to be stable at the box office in the coming days.

Looking at the current trend, Housefull 5 on its day 5, might not collect a double-digit number. The film's collection can be around Rs. 8-9 crore. However, if there's a jump in the night shows, then the collection can go up to around Rs. 10 crore. But a drop is expected.

For now, it looks like Housefull 5 by the end of its first week might collect around Rs. 130 crore, which is good number. But, the film's budget is also quite high, so the movie needs to show a jump at the box office during its second weekend. Reportedly, Housefull 5 is made on a budget of Rs. 225 crore.

Housefull 5 Reviews

Housefull 5 received mixed to negative reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal Reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Housefull 5 would have been a fantastic film if the second half was as hilarious as the first half. But with an amazing first half and a dull second half, this one just turns out to be an average watch."

Soundarya Sharma Talks About Her Experience Of Working With Senior Actors

Hoursefull 5 also features Soundarya Sharma in a pivotal role. The Free Press Journal recently interacted with the actress, and when we asked her about her experience of working with senior actors in the film, she said, "We have watched them (all actors) since forever. So, excitement was always there 24*7, butterflies in stomach, nervousness, and everything. But, everyone made me feel so warm and welcoming."

"Not even for a moment I felt that I was an outsider or that I was the newest kid on the block. So, the feeling of a fan girl was there throughout, but everyone became a family," she further added.