 Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit Amount On Tuesday?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHousefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit Amount On Tuesday?

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit Amount On Tuesday?

After passing the Monday test, Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5 has collected Rs. 100.50 crore at the box office in four days. However, it looks like on its day 5, the film will show a drop at the box office. But, it will be interesting to see whether the movie will be able to collect a double-digit amount or not.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
YouTube

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Housefull 5 did very well at the box office during its first weekend, and even passed the Monday test with a very good number. In four days, the movie collected Rs. 100.50 crore. However, Housefull 5 now needs to be stable at the box office in the coming days.

Looking at the current trend, Housefull 5 on its day 5, might not collect a double-digit number. The film's collection can be around Rs. 8-9 crore. However, if there's a jump in the night shows, then the collection can go up to around Rs. 10 crore. But a drop is expected.

For now, it looks like Housefull 5 by the end of its first week might collect around Rs. 130 crore, which is good number. But, the film's budget is also quite high, so the movie needs to show a jump at the box office during its second weekend. Reportedly, Housefull 5 is made on a budget of Rs. 225 crore.

Read Also
Housefull 5 Review: Funny In Bits And Parts, This Comedy Plus Murder Mystery Turns Out To Be An...
article-image

Housefull 5 Reviews

FPJ Shorts
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt

Housefull 5 received mixed to negative reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal Reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Housefull 5 would have been a fantastic film if the second half was as hilarious as the first half. But with an amazing first half and a dull second half, this one just turns out to be an average watch."

Read Also
'Not Even For A Moment I Felt That I Was An Outsider': Soundarya Sharma On Working With Senior...
article-image

Soundarya Sharma Talks About Her Experience Of Working With Senior Actors

Hoursefull 5 also features Soundarya Sharma in a pivotal role. The Free Press Journal recently interacted with the actress, and when we asked her about her experience of working with senior actors in the film, she said, "We have watched them (all actors) since forever. So, excitement was always there 24*7, butterflies in stomach, nervousness, and everything. But, everyone made me feel so warm and welcoming."

"Not even for a moment I felt that I was an outsider or that I was the newest kid on the block. So, the feeling of a fan girl was there throughout, but everyone became a family," she further added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai:...

Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai:...

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female...

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female...

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is...

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is...

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue,...

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue,...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit...