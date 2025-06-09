Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Pass The Monday Test?

Housefull 5 starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Sonam Bajwa has done a good business at the box office during its first weekend. The movie in three days has collected Rs. 87.5 crore, which is surely quite good, but a Rs. 100 crore weekend would have been excellent.

Now, all eyes are on Monday! Everyone is keen to know whether on its day 4 the film will collect a good amount or show a huge drop. Well, looking at the current trend, it looks like the film on its first Monday might collect around Rs. 10-12 crore, which will be a good number. However, if it shows a very good jump during the evening and night shows, then the collection can get better.

Housefull 5 Budget

Housefull 5 is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 225 crore, so the film surely needs to be stable at the box office during weekdays. For now, it looks like the movie might collect arouns Rs. 130-135 crore by the end of its first weekend.

Housefull 5 has a window of two weeks, as coming Friday, no film is releasing in theatres. Now, directly Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par will hit the big screens on June 20, 2025.

Housefull 5 Reviews

Housefull 5 has received mixed to negative reviews from the critics as well as the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Housefull 5 would have been a fantastic film if the second half was as hilarious as the first half. But with an amazing first half and a dull second half, this one just turns out to be an average watch."