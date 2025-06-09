Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 3: Despite Negligible Jump, Akshay Kumar's Film Races Towards ₹100 Crore Club

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar finally has a hit after a dry spell of almost three years. His latest film, Housefull 5, is going strong at the box office, and after its first weekend, the film has managed to rake in a whopping Rs 87 crore. It won't be long before it zooms past the Rs 100 crore mark.

Housefull 5 opened with Rs 24 crore on June 6, making it the biggest opener of the comedy franchise till date. It witnessed a 29 per cent jump on its second day, and collected Rs 31 crore. On Sunday, which was the film's third day, Housefull 5 earned around Rs 32 crore, and all of this took the total box office collection to Rs 87 crore.

One of the key factors drawing the audience to theatres seems to be Akshay's return to the mad-cap comedy genre and because Housefull 5 is the first Bollywood film to have two different endings in theatres. Movie-goers can actually choose between the two versions -- Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B -- while booking their tickets.

Another reason for the film's success has to be the ensemble cast and the clever use of nostalgia. Housefull 5 has multiple references to iconic scenes from the previous films of the franchise throughout the film, a glimpse of which was also given in the trailer.

Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Nana Patekar, Soundarya Sharma, Sonam Bajwa, Fardeen Khan, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Johnny Lever, Chunky Pandey, and others.