‘Housefull 4’ to ‘Saand Ki Aankh’: Bollywood movies to watch this Diwali

For all you movie buffs out there, Bollywood has a massive line-up this of movies this Diwali. So go ahead and book your tickets for a movie marathon with your friends and family, and enjoy a cinematic ride this festive season. In order to make it easier for you to decide, here’s a curated list of movies releasing this weekend.

Housefull 4

Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 4' will be releasing on October 25. The film stars Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Riteish Deshmukh. Revolving around the theme of reincarnation, the film follows a non-linear narrative.