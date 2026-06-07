House Of The Dragon Season 3 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Anticipated Sci-Fi Series Online?

House Of The Dragon Season 3 OTT Release Date |

Fans of House of the Dragon are eagerly waiting for the third season of the hit fantasy drama, which continues the story of House Targaryen and the brutal civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. Based on George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the series serves as a prequel to the globally popular Game of Thrones. The first season of the series was released in 2022 on JioHotstar. Keep on reading to know about the storyline, cast, streaming details and more about the series.

House of Dragon Season 3: OTT streaming details

House of Dragon Season 3 is set to be released on JioHotstar, starting from June 22, 2026. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the series on X and wrote, "Takht ke khel mein rehem ki jagah nahi🔥🐉

#HouseOfTheDragon Season 3 ki jung 22 June se shuru hogi, sirf #HBOMaxOnJioHotstar par. English, Hindi, Tamil aur Telugu mein uplabdh."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Plot

House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It follows the story of two Targaryens vying for control over the Iron Throne, leading to escalating tensions and, eventually, a civil war. The narrative is based on George RR Martin's novel Fire & Blood.

What to expect from Season 3?

The upcoming season is expected to continue the escalating conflict between the rival Targaryen factions—the Blacks and the Greens. Following the dramatic events of Season 2, the war for the Iron Throne is set to intensify, bringing larger battles, political intrigue, shifting alliances, and more dragon action.

About House of the Dragons

The highly anticipated series features Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, D'Arcy, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Harry Collett and Bethany Antonia, among others. It is produced by Karen Wacker, Angus More Gordon, Kevin Lau and Alexis Raben under Bastard Sword, HBO Entertainment and 1:26 Pictures Inc.