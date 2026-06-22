House Of The Dragon Season 3 Episode 1 Ending Explained: Who Won The Battle Of The Gullet After Jace Velaryon's Shocking Death?

House Of The Dragon Season 3 Episode 1 Ending Explained |

After nearly two years of anticipation, House of the Dragon Season 3 finally premiered on June 22, 2026, with the episode releasing in India at 6:30 AM IST. The season opener concluded with the highly anticipated Battle of the Gullet, leaving viewers wondering which side ultimately emerged victorious.

During the intense dragon battle, Tyland Lannister was initially struck during the chaos, but Moondancer intervened, helping him escape danger. Another major disruption came when the wild dragon Sheepstealer entered the battlefield, attacking both sides and creating widespread confusion. Meanwhile, Commander Sharako Lohar ordered the burning of High Tide, a move intended to inflict emotional damage on Corlys Velaryon.

Tyland Lannister's twin brother, Jason Lannister, met a brutal end during the conflict when he was beheaded on the battlefield.

However, the moment that shocked viewers the most was the death of Jacaerys Velaryon. Driven by grief and a desire for revenge, Jace entered the battle hoping to avenge his younger brother. After Vermax was struck, both dragon and rider crashed into the sea. Jace managed to free himself from the wreckage, but he was soon targeted by enemy archers and was killed after being struck by multiple arrows.

Despite the devastating loss of Jace, Team Black secured a technical victory, but it is a Pyrrhic victory, meaning they won the battle while suffering devastating losses. Alyn of Hull killed Triarchy commander Admiral Sharako Lohar in single combat, shattering the enemy's morale and forcing the Triarchy fleet to retreat. However, the Velaryon fleet suffered heavy losses, with nearly 30 percent of its ships destroyed.

The episode also introduced several notable departures from George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood. In the series, Sharako Lohar is killed during the battle, whereas the character survives in the book. Additionally, Jason Lannister is beheaded by Roddy the Ruin before the naval battle begins, while Tyland Lannister's fate remains uncertain after he is thrown overboard during the chaos.

New episodes of House of the Dragon Season 3 are expected to follow a weekly release schedule. After the premiere on June 22, 2026, new episodes are likely to drop every Monday in India at 6.30 am IST, simultaneously with their release in the United States.