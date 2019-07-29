Hotel Wars: Taj Mumbai takes a dig at JW Marriot after overpriced bananas!

Earlier we reported Bollywood actor Rahul Bose sharing a video on Twitter where he narrated an unexpected experience of paying Rs 442 for two bananas at JW Marriott hotel in Chandigarh. The actor's call for some healthy snack took Twitter by storm and netizens couldn't hold themselves back from sharing their own 'Rahul Bose moments'.

"You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings," tweeted actor Rahul Bose along with a short video.