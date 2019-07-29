Hotel Wars: Taj Mumbai takes a dig at JW Marriot after overpriced bananas!

Earlier we reported Bollywood actor Rahul Bose sharing a video on Twitter where he narrated an unexpected experience of paying Rs 442 for two bananas at JW Marriott hotel in Chandigarh. The actor's call for some healthy snack took Twitter by storm and netizens couldn't hold themselves back from sharing their own 'Rahul Bose moments'.
"You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings," tweeted actor Rahul Bose along with a short video.
Just when we thought the matter was under rugs, Taj Santacruz, Mumbai put up a message for its guests stating they would be delighter to serve seasonal fresh whole fruits with compliments.
A photo of the announcement was posted by Twitter user Deepak Shenoy. The post read, "We would be delighted to serve seasonal fresh whole fruits with our compliments. Please call in room dining to place your request."
A fine of Rs 25,000 was also imposed on hotel JW Marriott by the Excise and Taxation Department of the Union Territory for over-charging from Bose for fruits served to him in the hotel.
