'Horrible, Made Me Sick To My Stomach': Gigi Hadid Reacts After Her Name Appears In Jeffrey Epstein Documents

Supermodel Gigi Hadid reacted after her name surfaced in recently released documents related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Calling the reference “disturbing,” the model denied ever having any connection with him. The documents were released by the United States Department of Justice and include a December 2015 email exchange involving Epstein.

In the email, an unidentified individual asked Epstein about the professional success of Gigi and her sister, fellow model Bella Hadid, questioning how the siblings had managed to achieve success and income in the modelling industry.

According to reports by E! News, Epstein responded briefly in the exchange, rejecting suggestions that their father had financed their careers and instead attributing their rise in the industry to their ability to follow directions.

After the documents began circulating online, Gigi addressed the issue directly on social media. She responded after a user criticised her for remaining silent about the matter earlier.

In her reply, the model said the documents "made me sick to my stomach", explaining that it was upsetting to see her name mentioned in such a context. She added that it was "horrible to read someone you've never met speak about you that way, especially in this context", as quoted by E! News.

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Hadid also explained that her initial silence was deliberate, as she did not want the conversation to shift away from the experiences of Epstein’s victims. However, she later decided to clarify her stance after realising that her silence could be misunderstood.

"I want to state unequivocally that I have never had any affiliation with that disgusting human being," Hadid wrote, adding that she was around 20 or 21 years old when the email exchange was written.

Addressing questions about her career, Hadid also highlighted the values instilled in her by her parents, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and former model Yolanda Hadid. She said that although she “grew up privileged,” she has worked hard to establish herself in the fashion industry.

Hadid noted that since signing with a modelling agency in 2012, she has continued to work consistently to build her career.

Epstein, who had previously pleaded guilty to charges related to procuring a minor, was arrested in July 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges. As reported by E! News, he later died by suicide in prison while awaiting trial.