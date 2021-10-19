Honsla Rakh review: This Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill-starrer is an out-and-out entertainer with excellent performances

A comic plot with the family in focus, featuring a star, two stunning girls, and an adorable, talented kid, is a perfect choice of script delivering the expected entertainment. Thankfully, Honsla Rakh makes the best use of the opportunity and exploits all four elements to the max, fulfilling the huge expectations, offering a thoroughly entertaining film.

Directed by Amarjit Singh, it follows the typical format beginning with a song and then takes its own sweet time to introduce the premise and the key characters. One slowly gets to know the present and back story of the single father, Yenkey Singh (Diljit), and his son Honsla (Shinda Grewal), post his divorce with Sweety (Shehnaaz Gill).

This initial hour of the film gradually picks up and is not entirely a laugh riot, with enjoyable sequences coming at regular intervals. But what keeps it going is the excellent chemistry between Diljit and the bright kid Shinda, ensuring smiles on our faces.

The scenario changes once Jasmine (Sonam Bajwa) makes a terrific entry just before the intermission and lightens up the screen with her smashing presence. The second half thus becomes far better in comparison with Diljit, Shinda, and Sonam having a great time till Shehnaz returns in the climax resulting in a chaotic entertainment. Incidentally, the culmination is quite similar to Smeep Kang’s movies made on mistaken identities.

Advertisement

Despite becoming predictable along with the routine additions of songs, Honsla Rakh works because of its engaging comic narrative, well-written dialogues, and immensely likeable performances. Led by the youngest star Shinda, the cast excels towards the end, and the kid acts brilliantly, showing no signs of nervousness.

He wins hearts along with Diljit, Sonam, Shehnaz, and the audience have a great time, especially in the final 30 minutes of the film ending on a hilarious note. Shinda being the son of Gippy Grewal, it’s great to see a superstar casting the son of another superstar of Punjabi cinema, spreading positive vibes in the trade.

Advertisement

As a drawback, while the fans of Sonam would keep missing her in the first half, fans of Shehnaz would feel the same as she vanishes for a good part of the second half before the climax. That is the way the director maintains a fine balance between the roles of two stunning beauties. In all, Honsla Rakh might not be an exceptional, novel experience in terms of subject or presentation. Still, the film knows its target audience and perfectly serves them well as an entertaining family movie.

TITLE: HONSLA RAKH (PUNJABI)

CAST: Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa

DIRECTOR: Amarjit Singh Saron

RATING: 3.5 stars

Where: In theatres

ALSO READ Seep review: A sincere attempt at breaking monotony of Punjabi cinema

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 07:00 AM IST