Chal Mera Putt 3 review: This Amrinder Gill, Simi Chahal-starrer is a botched up comedy not worthy of a watch

A series delivering worthy sequels one after another is a rare phenomenon in the world of cinema. Besides, making entertaining comedies with the same characters, settings, and tone is an even more difficult task to achieve for any creative team.

Unfortunately, Chal Mera Putt isn’t that rare series, with both its parts two and three sliding down in terms of content and entertainment offered to the excited audience. With the original film remaining the best, its part two was still an above-average, decent attempt that successfully entertained the starved audience, post the covid restrictions were taken off. However, part three is the most disappointing and strangely conceived film of recent times that makes no sense whatsoever in its over two hours of duration.

Beginning with a sequence showcasing Chowdhary — one of the lead characters as an ailing old man, its first few minutes remain utterly confusing, making an unexciting start. Just when the viewers are trying to grasp what is happening on the screen, the film goes back into the flashback with a jump cut. And from here onwards, we get to witness a series of abruptly edited scenes, casually put together on the editing table.

For instance, a comic sequence suddenly stops making way for a piece of romantic music focusing on the lead couple that doesn’t break into a song or a dialogue but again cuts back to another scene, forgetting all about the continuity. Such absurd edits frequently feature in the film with nothing praiseworthy either in its content, presentation, or performances. To be fair, just a few dialogues make you smile, coming at long intervals, and that too because you are already familiar with the funny (Pakistani) characters and their typical mannerisms. The scenes with the old English lady are the worst, and the writing puts almost nothing into the script as a storyline.

Further, the film betrays its genre, shifting onto a different serious path towards the end along with a sort of promoting illegal migration instead of opposing it. But what comes as the biggest shock is its climax, announcing–to be continued, presenting all the key characters in their old age. In short, Chal Mera Putt 3 is a weird film that raises a big question mark on its conception and execution by an otherwise talented team. It also supports the notion that anything can be presented in the name of comedy in Punjabi cinema.

Title: Chal Mera Putt 3 (Punjabi)

Cast: Amrinder Gill, Simi Chahal, Nasir Chinyoti

Director: Janjot Singh

Rating: 1 star

Where: In theatres

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 07:00 AM IST