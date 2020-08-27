Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin makes fans 'feel old' on his 40th birthday

"I'm 40 I think it's about time to start my midlife crisis. I'm thinking of picking up surfing. Do you all have any suggestions?" Culkin posted for his fans on Twitter, on his birthday, August 26.

He threw another question at his fans: "Do any of you have photoshop skill? Can you put my head on a surfer so I can get an idea of how cool I'd look?"

Many of his admirers responded to his tweets.

One wrote: "Home Alone Remake. All the same actors (if alive still), all the same locations, scripts, songs, everything the same. Except you're now 40 and you're living with your parents with all of your underachieving adult siblings. Everyone is Old and they still forget you at home."

Another suggested: "You can start a hobby collecting high quality indie comics."

As a child actor, Culkin also started in film like "The Good Son", "Getting Even With Dad" and "Richie Rich".

According to multiple reports, he will appear in season 10 of "American Horror Story" next year.