Hitting the right notes: Piano Day goes virtual

Curated by piano legend Louiz Banks with the support and initiative by Neil Banks (Gigatainment) and Roland, the two-day event will be feature some of the most brilliant pianists and keyboardists from India and abroad in an exciting evening of music, focusing on individual piano and keyboard artistry.

The lineup includes artistes such as multi-instrumentalist Englishman Gary Husband, one of a rare breed of musicians who is a drummer, pianist and keyboardist, having worked with John McLaughlin, Level 42 among many others. There is also Lachy Doley from Australia dubbed as the Jimi Hendrix of the Hammond organ. Doley is the man to see when it comes to the irresistible lure and warmth of vintage, analogue keyboards. Composer Berenice Scott is not only a capable guitarist and captivating vocalist, but someone who describes herself as having a “love affair with the piano”. American musician Myron McKinley who has performed with Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston to boyband Backstreet Boys, will showcase his piano wizardry with a groovy set.

The Indian lineup is not far behind in featuring some exceptional talent. Chennai-based Lydian Nadhaswaram may not know what a PlayStation is, but while kids his age are glued to mobile phone games and other distractions like social media, the 14-year-old spends his time playing the piano. It is this dedication and focus on music that earned him ‘The World’s Best’ title at a reality show in the US last year, winning him USD 1 million (Rs. 6,90,12,500 crore). In a telephonic chat Lydian stated, “I’m so happy to be a part of Mumbai Piano Day 2020 online. This COVID-19 pandemic has created a huge setback to the music and entertainment industry, but during these hard times we should all stand by and support each other. I am sure that this would all end one day and we would be back on stage performing for our fans.”