'His Humility & Affection Filled Me With Pride': Kamal Haasan Meets CM Vijay, Submits 6 Important Demands For Tamil Film Industry

Chennai: Actor and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan on Saturday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and made six important demands to the Tamil Nadu government, emphasising the need for support and encouragement for the Tamil film industry.

Taking to X, he wrote while sharing pictures of the meeting, "Today, I met in person with the Honorable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Brother Vijay @TVKVijayHQ, and conveyed my best wishes. He enthusiastically shared many dreams for the betterment of Tamil Nadu."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The humility and affection he displayed during the meeting filled me with pride. I have submitted to him 6 important demands, emphasizing that the Tamil Nadu government’s support and embrace are essential for the Tamil film industry, which is facing various obstacles. May goodness flourish," he added.

Haasan earlier issued a strong advisory to the Indian film industry, urging filmmakers to rein in excessive spending and adopt more sustainable production practices.

Vijay's victory & floor test twist

Vijay's TVK registered a massive victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu elections, winning 108 of the 234 assembly seats in the state.

Vijay's party fell 10 seats short of the majority mark of 118. However, in a floor test held in the House of the Tamil Nadu Assembly on May 13, Vijay cleared the majority mark with 144 votes as 25 rebel MLAs from the AIADMK voted in favour of him.