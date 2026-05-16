'Completely Unnecessary and Sensational': Malavika Mohanan SLAMS Media Over Vijay-Related 'Distasteful' Questions; Video Of Event Goes VIRAL- Watch

Actress Malavika Mohanan, known for her work in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, expressed her displeasure over a question posed by a media person. She took to social media to address the incident that took place at an event yesterday. Malavika, who shares a long-standing friendship with Thalapathy Vijay, called out the “distasteful questions” asked by the media.

Malavika wrote on X, "I went for an event yesterday, and while I have the utmost regard for all the journalists and members of the Tamil Nadu media, a couple of them persistently asked some very distasteful questions that were completely unnecessary and sensational."

I went for an event yesterday, and while I have the utmost regard for all the journalists and members of the Tamil Nadu media, a couple of them persistently asked some very distasteful questions that were completely unnecessary and sensational.



Thalapathy Vijay is someone I’ve… — Malavika Mohanan (@MalavikaM_) May 16, 2026

Without revealing the exact question, the actress said she has known actor and now Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Thalapathy Vijay, for the past seven years. Malavika added that Vijay is someone she has "a lot of respect for, and someone I’m grateful to call a friend. Watching his journey has been nothing short of incredible."

She ended her post by urging the media to maintain decorum, writing, "I would really appreciate it if future media interactions could be kept respectful and considerate for the sake of everyone involved."

Following her statement going viral on X, a user later shared the questions reportedly asked by a journalist. One question read, "All the places where Viay sir is going, Trisha will be there. Do you have any idea how to travel with him? (as translated)" To this, Malavika responded, "What all questions you are asking me?"

Absolutely valid point. Media interactions should always uphold dignity and respect, especially when it comes to personal relationships and boundaries.pic.twitter.com/Cmu5nYWHvX



Wishing you more positive and meaningful conversations going forward. And it’s always great to see… — Balaji (@RDBalaji) May 16, 2026

She was also asked to comment on Vijay’s government, to which she replied, "I just started so what can I say about the government."

Malavika Mohanan is an Indian actress who works across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema. She made her debut with Pattam Pole (2013) and gained wider recognition with films like Beyond the Clouds, Petta, and Master (2021), where she starred opposite Thalapathy Vijay. She has since appeared in Thangalaan (2024) and Yudhra (2024), continuing to work across multiple industries with pan-India projects.