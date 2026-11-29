'His Blood Circulation Stopped': Deepak Parashar Collapses During CINTAA Meeting After Alleged Heated Argument; Upasana Singh Accuses Deepak Qazi Kejriwal Of Causing The Chaos - VIDEO | Instagram/X

Actor Deepak Parashar reportedly suffered a health scare during a meeting at the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) office after an argument with fellow actor Deepak Qazi Kejriwal. A video showing Parashar collapsing to the floor has gone viral on social media. He was reportedly rushed to the hospital following the incident.

Actor and CINTAA president Upasana Singh alleged that Parashar became stressed and collapsed after Kejriwal used foul language against him during the meeting. According to News9 Live, Upasana claimed that the argument left Parashar distressed, causing him to collapse from his chair. She also said that she immediately took him to the hospital.

Recounting the incident, Upasana told the publication, "He has a condition where, on one side of his head, a sudden severe pain starts if he faces a problem, stress, or anything like that. His blood circulation stopped, and his diabetes shot up to 590." She further accused Kejriwal of being responsible for the situation that led to Parashar's collapse.

Upasana also alleged that Kejriwal hit her on the nose while Parashar was being taken out of the meeting. Recalling the incident, she said, "As we were taking him out, he knew I was behind him. So, he swung his arm hard and hit me on the nose, toward the back. He knows I’m behind him. He says, ‘It hit by accident, I didn’t hit you.’ I said, ‘You know I’m behind you, right? So why are you swinging your arm like that so hard?’"

She further claimed that Kejriwal used abusive language against those who asked him to move aside. Meanwhile, the video of Parashar collapsing has drawn concern online, with several social media users wishing him a speedy recovery.

Upasana further claimed that Kejriwal had been barred from entering the CINTAA office after his membership card was cancelled permanently. She alleged that he had repeatedly created a ruckus at the office and disrupted the new committee's work. According to her, he entered the conference hall despite being stopped by the watchman, began shouting at the members and behaved rudely before moving towards Deepak Parashar.

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