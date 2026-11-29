Veteran Actor Deepak Qazir Allegedly Assaulted At CINTAA Office | Instagram

Veteran actor Deepak Qazir Kejriwal has allegedly been assaulted by fellow members of the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) at the association's Mumbai office. CINTAA lifetime member Daisy Clements has now spoken about the incident, sharing details of what allegedly transpired and raising concerns about the safety of members within the association's premises.

Deepak Qazir Allegedly Attacked By CINTAA Members

In a conversation with Bollywood Chronicle, Daisy revealed that the incident took place on Thursday when Deepak arrived at the CINTAA office but was allegedly denied entry. When he questioned Deepak Parashad about the reason for stopping him, the situation reportedly escalated into a violent altercation.

Recalling the incident, Daisy said, "This happened on Thursday (November 26). Deepak was stopped from entering, and he questioned why. He just asked Deepak Parashad, 'Mujhe kyun roka? For what reason? I need an answer.' Following this, he was beaten up very badly. Armaan Tahil, Brijesh, Ram and Sapan Bhattacharya beat him with kicks and punches, leaving him injured."

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'Deepak Qazir Kejriwal Is Cancer Patient'

She further expressed concern about the veteran actor's health, adding, "He is right now not well. He is a cancer patient. This should not happen in the CINTAA office. This is really scary for everyone. If it has happened to him, it can happen to us also."

As of now, CINTAA has not issued an official statement in response to the allegations. The claims have also not been independently confirmed, and there has been no response from the members named in the account.

Deepak Qazir Kejriwal Popular Shows, Movies

On the professional front, Deepak has appeared in several television shows and web series, including Seher Hone Ko Hai, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, Asur, Tenali Rama, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. He has also been part of films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Pardes and Metro... In Dino.

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