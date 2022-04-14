'Hindi filmmakers should see other aspects...': 'KGF 2' star Yash on why Bollywood films don't work in South

Within hours of its release, 'KGF: Chapter 2' has already stirred a storm. The movie is one of the most celebrated releases of this year and has been making headlines for every drop of its beat.

Recently, Yash revealed some of the considerably unknown enigmas on the working of 'KGF' in the north belt apart from the south belt.

While the rest of the world is wondering how 'KGF' made it big as a Pan India film, Yash finally responds to the much-discussed question of why Hindi films don't work in the South market.

Yash said, "The Hindi filmmakers should see other aspects apart from just releasing the film in the South. It is important to know who you are collaborating with. The way we collaborated with Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment in North is one of the reasons why the film is a big success. Similarly, they need to collaborate with good production houses in the South - who can sell the movie the way Excel has done for the KGF franchise. I would like to see that situation where film releases pan India and I hope that happens soon.”

Released nationwide today, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, 'KGF Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

The film is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

