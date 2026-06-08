Hina Khan Urges Fans Not To Troll Shilpa Shinde Amid Ongoing Controversy: 'We Shall Not Stoop Low To Make A Point'

Actress Hina Khan urged her fans and followers to refrain from spreading hate online amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Shilpa Shinde. While she did not mention anyone by name, Hina shared a note on social media advocating compassion, grace and responsible behaviour, even when expressing disagreement.

Taking to her Instagram story on Monday (June 8), Hina addressed the growing hostility she had noticed online and appealed to her fans to avoid engaging in trolling.

"We all make mistakes and we all evolve with time. I read some tweets here and thr. I have always chosen kindness. Love and humanity over hatred. If you are my fan and a well wisher, I urge you to act with the same firmness and clarity. Without being hateful and curt towards others. Without acting like mindless and conscienceless trolls. We shall not stoop low to make a point. We can do it without being inhuman or hateful. We can always put out our point but with a lot of grace and still be effective. Compassion and love should be our strength (sic)," Hina wrote.

The actress went a step further, warning that she would not hesitate to block followers who engage in online abuse, even if they support her.

"If you don't do it and act like those who spread meaningless hatred and troll, I will block you, even if you are my fan. And I mean it. I only want positivity and peace for me as well as for my dear ones. And you all are very dear to me. Plz be kind," the actress added.

Hina's message comes amid a public exchange linked to Shilpa Shinde’s recent confession that the sexual harassment allegations she made against Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli during their 2016 dispute were false.

Following Shilpa's revelation, Hina had strongly reacted to the matter on social media. Calling the confession "absolutely shameful," she described Kohli as the "real victim" and questioned how such allegations could allegedly be used during a personal or professional dispute. The actress had also said she was "shocked beyond words" after learning about the admission.

Shilpa later appeared to respond to the criticism through a cryptic video shared online. Without naming anyone, she said, "Publicity gain karne ke liye aaplogon ke pas apni bimariyan hain..." She also accused certain people of using personal tragedies and illnesses for attention, urged them not to "dig up old graves," and maintained that she decided to speak the truth after nine years because she no longer wanted to live with a lie.

The controversy began after Shilpa admitted during a podcast appearance that the allegations she had levelled against Kohli were false. Her statement triggered widespread reactions from members of the television industry and organisations such as FWICE and AICWA.