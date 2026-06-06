'Dates Don't Matter, Moments Do': Hina Khan Hints She & Rocky Jaiswal Almost Forgot Their 1st Wedding Anniversary Until Fans Reminded Them

Hina Khan Hints She & Rocky Jaiswal Almost Forgot Their 1st Wedding Anniversary Until Fans Reminded Them |

Television actress Hina Khan and her husband Rocky Jaiswal are celebrating their first wedding anniversary. Interestingly, it was their fans and well-wishers who reminded the couple of the special occasion. Through her latest social media post, Hina hinted that she and Rocky had almost forgotten about their anniversary until fans showered them with love and wishes.

Hina shared a series of photos on Instagram on June 6, 2026. The first picture featured a card that read, "Happy anniversary my love." The second slide showed a cake with the message, "Happy Anniversary HIRO." The remaining photos captured bouquets and heartfelt notes sent by fans to mark the occasion.

Hina captioned the post, saying, "They say it’s a very special day, but I guess each day is special to us." She further added, "Dates don’t matter, moments do and besides our birthdays, we remember nothing. That’s how it’s always been." The actress then thanked her family members and well-wishers for reminding the couple about their milestone. Hina wrote, "Thanks to our families and well wishers for reminding us that it’s our first." Soon after, the comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages and warm wishes for the couple.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal first met on the sets of the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where Rocky worked as a supervising producer while Hina played the lead role of Akshara. Their friendship gradually blossomed into a relationship, and the couple dated for over a decade before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 4, 2025. Known for keeping their relationship largely private, Hina and Rocky often won hearts with their unwavering support for each other over the years.

Their bond became even stronger when Hina publicly revealed in 2024 that she had been diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. Throughout her treatment journey, Rocky stood firmly by her side, accompanying her to hospital visits, caring for her during chemotherapy sessions, and offering emotional support at every step. Hina frequently expressed gratitude for Rocky's constant presence, describing him as her pillar of strength during one of the most challenging phases of her life. Their wedding, held amid Hina's recovery journey, was celebrated by fans as a testament to their enduring love and resilience.