Hina Khan Hospitalised Days After Complaining About Mumbai's 'Poor' Air Quality

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan has been hospitalised. Hina shared a picture of herself from the hospital and shared her health update. In the photo, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is seen wearing a green hospital gown.

The actress has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. However, it is not known why Hina has been admitted.

Along with the photo, Hina wrote on her Instagram story, "Spread love and happiness." She added, "No matter where you are, what state of mind you are in, if you find a mirror; do not miss to click a mirror selfie."

A few days back, Hina reacted to Mumbai's 'poor' air quality and wrote on her official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, "It’s become so bad here in mumbai.. Can’t even breathe.. Bus inhalers ka Sahaara hai."

Hina Khan gained immense popularity after playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina Khan's film Country of Blind has now been invited by the Oscar Library to be a part of the permanent collection at the Library. The film released in the USA on October 6.

The film is all set to soon release in India. It is directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi and it also features Shoib Nikash Shah.

Sharing her excitement, Hina posted on her official social media account, "Incredibly excited to announce our film 'Country of Blind' advances from USA screens to the prestigious Permanent Core Collection of the Oscars Library! This is not just a film; it's a message of love and peace resonating beyond vision. Another milestone for this genuine and heartfelt story! #CountryOfBlind #OscarsLibrary."

She wrote in another post, "I’m thrilled and blessed to receive such a good response and support for our film ‘Country of Blind’ that’s currently running in theatres in the USA. Thank for the love."

