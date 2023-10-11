Himanshi Khurana Claims Salman Khan 'Shut' Her Down In BB13: 'Just Because They Had Power...' | Photo Via Instagram

Himanshi Khurana is a Punjabi singer who gained immense fame after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, which is hosted by Salman Khan. She entered as a wild card contestant..

In a recent interview with ETimes, Khurana talked about how she was shown as a 'vamp' in Bigg Boss 13. She also claimed that Salman 'shut' her down when she was trying to express her views.

Himanshi said that when she was talking to Salman Khan, he was confronting her about a few things, and it was shown that she was trying to make people fight. Even her conversation with Rashami Desai in the show regarding Arhaan Khan was presented in such a way that it looked as if I was backbiting.

The singer said that the moment she was trying to talk, she was shut down by the host (Salman Khan) and she stayed silent not because she was a coward but because she was respecting him.

"My parents have taught me to respect when seniors are talking. I was giving respect but it was shown that the other person was right. They did not realise that just because they had power, they were destroying someone’s life. It’s not like I can’t fit but when you get into a fight you will also be targeted. When you are spiritually connected the first thing you notice in yourself is calmness," she added.

Meanwhile, Himanshi gained eyeballs after Asim Riaz expressed his feelings towards her despite knowing that she was in a 9-year-long relationship with her boyfriend Chow. Later, after her exit from Bigg Boss, she parted ways with her boyfriend and entered the show again to express her liking for Asim.