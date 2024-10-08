Hijack 1971 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ha Jung-woo's Korean Film Online

Hijack 1971 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Hijack 1971 is an action-thriller film starring Ha Jung-woo in the lead role. The film was released in theatres on June 21, 2024. It is currently streaming on an OTT platform.

When and where to watch Hijack 1971?

The South Korean film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However, it is also available to watch for rent on Apple TV, YouTube, and Google Play.

Plot

The film is set in 1971 and it revolves around a pilot named Gyu-Sik, who takes a flight from Sokcho Airport to Seoul. However, Gyu-Sik's life turns upside down when an improvised explosive device detonates in the flight. What happens when he learns that the plane is hijacked and Yong-dae threatens to take the plane to North Korea? What does Gyu-Sik do afterward? Will he be able to save himself and his passengers from the threat?

Cast and production of Hijack 1971

The film features Ha Jung-woo as Tae-in, Yeo Jin-goo as Yong-dae, Chae Soo-bin as Lee Ok-soon, Sung Dong-il as Gyu-sik, Choi Kwang-il as Seo Min-soo, Kim Jong-soo as Jang Young-hwan, Moon Yoo-kang as Chang-bae and Moon Woo-jin as Lee Han-bong, among others.

Hijack 1971 is directed and written by Kim Sung-Han. Lee Hyung-deok has done the cinematography and Kim Sang-bum has edited the film. Kim Tae-seong has composed the music. Perfect Storm Film has produced the film with Channel Plus.