Hi X Review: 'Lighthearted, Breezy', 'Feel-Good Movie'; Nayanthara & Kavin Raj Starrer Impresses Netizens

Hi X Review | Instagram

On Wednesday, Nayanthara-starrer Toxic was released, and now, on Friday, her Tamil movie Hi, which also stars Kavin Raj, has hit the big screens. Clearly, the week is a treat for Nayanthara fans. Many people have watched Hi, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "#Hi Kavin as Mayilu was highly relatable; in some places, we could see a bit of ourselves in that role. The second half slowed down a little bit, but the emotions worked out well. Overall, it's a fun feel-good movie. The film will definitely bring a smile to your face (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "First of all, grab your bloody tickets! 🔥 This film will be a great watch if you’re a rom-com lover like me. ❤️ This film will surely bring a smile to your face. ❤️ #Kavin and #Nayanthara look adorable together! ❤️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️/5 (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "'Hi' (2026) is a lighthearted, breezy Tamil romantic comedy starring Kavin and Nayanthara that leans into charm, family sentiments, and simple storytelling rather than heavy plot twists #Kavin #Nayanthara #Himovie (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, clearly, Hi has left the netizens impressed.

Hi Box Office Collection

Nayanthara has a huge fan following, and it is expected that Hi might take a decent opening at the box office. The film has received mostly positive reviews, so we won't be surprised if, in the night shows, it gets better footfalls.

Toxic Tamil Version Collection

The Tamil-dubbed version of Toxic, which stars Yash as the male lead, has received an average response at the box office. In two days, the film's Tamil version has earned Rs. 7 crore net. Meanwhile, the two-day total collection of Toxic is Rs. 138.75 crore (all languages).