'Hey Bhagwan, Ghor Kalyug': Kacha Badam Girl Anjali Arora Cast As Mata Sita In Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha; Netizens Upset

Anjali Arora In Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha | YouTube

Content creator Anjali Arora rose to fame after a reel of her dancing to the song Kacha Badam went viral on social media. After the reel went viral, people started calling her the 'Kacha Badam' girl. Anjali participated in Lock Upp season one, and now she will be seen as Mata Sita in a film based on the Ramayana titled Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha.

The teaser of the movie was released on Tuesday, and it has become the topic of discussion on social media due to Anjali's casting as Mata Sita. Watch the teaser below...

Netizens React To Anjali Arora's Casting

A netizen tweeted, "Hei bhagwan, Ghor kalyug 😭😭😭 This Anjali arora playing sita ji role in #ramayana !!! And I don't need to tell you who she is. Now where is the outrage and people who hating #ranbirkapoor and #saipallavi so much. Yei Kalyug nhi tho or kya hai (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Hindus are so tolerable...on what ground this tiktoker is playing maa Sita role....FIR should be filed against everyone involved in this movie (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Kaha Mata Sitaji Aur Kaha Badam wali girl Anjali Arora I do not wish to accept Anjali Arora in the form of Mother Sita (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

The movie will mark Anjali Arora's big screen debut, and it features Dev Sharma as Lord Ram. Sharma has earlier been a part of films like Yaariyan, Heropanti, and others.

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha Release Date

Directed by Abhishek Singh, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is slated to release on September 25, 2026. So, before we watch the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer Ramayana Part 1, we will get to watch the same story on the big screens in September this year.

So, let's wait and watch what response Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha will get at the box office.