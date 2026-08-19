'He's About To Deliver A Masterpiece': Netizens React To Akshaye Khanna's New Look As Shukracharya In Mahakali

Actor Akshaye Khanna is set to appear in a new role as Shukracharya in Mahakali, the next project of filmmaker Prasanth Varma. The makers are expected to unveil the first glimpse of the actor’s character on Monday (August 24).

The announcement came through a post from RKD Studios that read, "24th August - The End Begins". While the post does not reveal much, it appears to point towards the first look or glimpse of Akshaye’s character from the film.

Akshaye, who was recently seen in Dhurandhar, plays Shukracharya, the guru of the Asuras in Indian mythology. His first look had already generated interest because of the actor’s transformation for the role.

Netizens react to Akshaye Khanna's first look

Reacting to his visual, a fan wrote on X, "Can't wait for this one ...Reason -Akshaye Khanna and Hindu mythology which really fascinates me."

Another commented, "Akshaye khanna looks like he's about to deliver a masterpiece again."

Expressing their excitement, several fans also called Khanna a "versatile" actor.

"This frame and look... Goosebumps...can't wait to see AK in the avatar," read another comment.

Shukracharya is a complex figure in Indian mythology, known for his knowledge, influence and association with the Asuras. In Mahakali, the character is expected to be presented through Prasanth Varma’s larger-scale visual approach.

About the film

The film follows Hanu-Man, which marked the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. Mahakali is being positioned as the next chapter in that universe, with the August 24 reveal expected to give audiences a closer look at its world.

The project has Puja Aparna Kolluru as its director, with Prasanth Varma serving as its creator. Produced by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under the RKD Studios banner and presented by RK Duggal, the film also stars Bhoomi Shetty and Rohit Saraf, along with other actors.