'He's A Little Better Now': Rajesh Sharma's Health Improves Amid Insect Bite Scare; Assistant Debunks 'Fake News' |

Khosla Ka Ghosla actor Rajesh Sharma is now doing better after reports of his health scare left fans concerned. Amid speculation over the condition of Prabhas' Fauzi co-star, actress Sudipa Chatterjee revealed that Rajesh is feeling "a little better now." However, she added that the actor continues to remain under medical observation.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sudipa said, "He’s a little better now." She further added, "It's an unknown insect bite and tests are being done and his condition is being monitored. So treatment is on and the last two days he is much better."

Sudipa revealed that Rajesh is a close family friend, which is why they rushed him to the hospital as soon as his condition worsened. She also shared that Rajesh's mother is elderly, while his sister lives abroad. Following his hospitalisation, Sudipa had issued a detailed statement on social media, which she has since deleted.

She further stated that Rajesh developed a high fever after returning from Hyderabad. Initially, he believed it was just a mosquito bite and went home. However, after his condition worsened, he visited a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, Rajesh's assistant reassured fans about the actor's health, saying, "Rajesh ji is better. Bahut fake news phail gya, I am with him 24X7 and aisa kuch nahin hain. The infection is still in his leg and he is getting better." He also dismissed reports claiming that the infection had spread to Rajesh's lungs. Quoting the doctors, the assistant said the actor is expected to recover within the next few days, adding, "In another two-three days he will be fine as per his doctors."

Rajesh Sharma's health scare first came to light after actress Sudipa Chatterjee claimed that the actor had suffered an insect bite, possibly from a bug or a poisonous spider Hyderabad. According to her, Rajesh developed severe pain in his right leg and a high fever hours later, following which he was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. However, the narrative has since taken a turn. A report by Gulte has disputed the earlier claims, stating that Rajesh was not on the sets of Fauzi when the incident occurred.