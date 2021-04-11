Here's why Meghan Markle will not join Prince Harry at Prince Philip's funeral

Following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh- Prince Philip, his grandson Prince Harry is set to reunite with his family to pay his last respects at the funeral, but without wife Meghan Markle.

Page Six confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex who is is due to give birth to the couple's second child, a girl, in early summer will stay home in California on her doctor's advice, Buckingham Palace announced.

A source close to the royals told that Markle hoped to be at his husband's side, but the trip, and the 12-hour flight, were deemed potentially too taxing.

"The Duke of Sussex is planning to attend. The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel. So the duke will be attending," a royal spokesman said at a press briefing, using Harry's other title.

Harry who currently resides in California with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie Harrison will likely be in attendance at the service, which is set to take place at his and Meghan's wedding venue, St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Page Six reported that the funeral will be an intimate affair, limited to 30 participants under strict UK social-distancing rules.