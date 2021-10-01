Here's what Vidya Balan's character is like in the movie 'Jalsa'

In a career spanning almost two decades, Vidya Balan has always picked up unconventional, performance-oriented films — be it her Bengali debut, Bhalo Theko, or her Bollywood debut, Parineeta, or the later ones Kahaani, The Dirty Picture, or the more recent, Sherni, among others.

And now, she will be seen in another interesting project, Jalsa. The movie sees Vidya playing the owner of a media house.

Speaking about Vidya’s acting process, a source says, “Vidya is more of a method actress. She always comes prepared on the sets and delivers her lines with ease, barely looking at the script for reference. Director Suresh Triveni, who worked with her in Tumhari Sulu, was impressed with this trait of hers. He is someone who appreciates actors being well-prepared before the shoot commences.”

It reunites Vidya with her Tumhari Sulu actor, Manav Kaul, and director, Suresh Triveni. The shoot for Jalsa was recently wrapped and the movie is expected to release sometime in 2022. It also stars Shefali Shah, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Gurpal Singh and Surya Kasibhatla.

To be in sync with the corporate look and the overall vibe of the film, Vidya instructed her make-up person, Shoma Goswami, to give her a suitable look. “She didn’t want the make-up to be flamboyant. In Tumhari Sulu Manav Kaul played her husband. But in Jalsa, he will be seen as her ex-boy-friend, who hails from a middle-class family. Hence, most of the actors in the film will sport a simple look,” adds the source.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021